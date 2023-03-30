Diamondbacks announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their 2023 Opening Day roster with a series of roster moves:

Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Triple-A Reno.

from Triple-A Reno. Placed C Carson Kelly on the 10-day injured list (right forearm fracture).

on the 10-day injured list (right forearm fracture). Placed LHP Joe Mantiply on the 15-day injured list (left shoulder inflammation).

on the 15-day injured list (left shoulder inflammation). Placed RHP Corbin Martin on the 15-day injured list (right lat tendon avulsion).

on the 15-day injured list (right lat tendon avulsion). Placed RHP Mark Melancon on the 15-day injured list (right shoulder strain).

on the 15-day injured list (right shoulder strain). Reassigned to Minor League camp: RHP Ryan Hendrix.

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS (10)

50 - Miguel Castro

27 - Zach Davies

23 - Zac Gallen

37 - Kevin Ginkel

99 - Drey Jameson

29 - Merrill Kelly

30 - Scott McGough

19 - Ryne Nelson

54 - Cole Sulser

45 - Carlos Vargas

LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS (3)

40 - Madison Bumgarner

57 - Andrew Chafin

24 - Kyle Nelson

CATCHERS (2) -

11 - Jose Herrera

14 - Gabriel Moreno

POSITION PLAYERS (11)

13 - Nick Ahmed

7 - Corbin Carroll

12 - Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

1 - Kyle Lewis

3 - Evan Longoria

4 - Ketel Marte

31 - Jake McCarthy

2 - Geraldo Perdomo

10 - Josh Rojas

5 - Alek Thomas

53 - Christian Walker

DISABLED LIST (4)

C Carson Kelly 10-day injured list (right forearm fracture).

LHP Joe Mantiply 15-day injured list (left shoulder inflammation).

RHP Corbin Martin 15-day injured list (right lat tendon avulsion).

RHP Mark Melancon 15-day injured list (right shoulder strain).

Not much in the way of surprises there. There had been some thought the team was looking for an alternative to Herrera as a backup to Moreno, due to the Kelly injury. But it appears nothing of appeal came across Mike Hazen’s radar. Kyle Nelson’s stay in Reno proves fleeting, as he returns to the major-league roster, taking the spot of Mantiply for now. Both are left-handes so that should be okay. Ryan Hendrix is the last man booted off the island, but after striking out fourteen batters in eight spring innings, one feels his name will be close to the top of the list when replacements are needed. Which, going by previous seasons, will probably be within the first week!