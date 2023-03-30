Snake Bytes 3/30: The Time Has Come

[SI] Will the young Diamondbacks run wild in 2023?

The Diamondbacks are projected by Davenport to steal 184 bases as a team. That’s the 3rd highest projection in MLB. Here are the top six

[AZS] Roundtable: What are our expectations for the 2023 Diamondbacks?

Touting strong top-end starters on the pitching staff and leaning more on an athletic, youthful outfield should at the least make this D-backs squad competitive. Will that be enough to push for their first postseason berth since 2017?

It could be tough in a deep NL West. Here’s what our Arizona Sports hosts and ArizonaSports.com editors think this Arizona team can achieve this season.

[AZC] Diamondbacks pitchers set to benefit from new PitchCom technology

“Most of the time, a catcher’s gonna be on the same page with you,” Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies said. “But there are times where it’s like, you’re feeling this pitch or you saw this and you want to go with it and the catcher isn’t in your mind so he can’t read it, he doesn’t know exactly what you’re thinking. And it’s sometimes difficult to get to that pitch in 10 seconds.”

[SI] Corbin Carroll’s top competition for NL ROY

Diamondbacks top prospect Corbin Carroll was listed as the favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year. However it won’t be an easy feat for the No. 2 overall prospect in the game, as the National League will have plenty of capable candidates that could win the award.

[MLB] Opening Day FAQ:

What are the likely lineups?

D-backs

Corbin Carroll, CF

Ketel Marte, 2B

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

Christian Walker, 1B

Evan Longoria, 3B

Gabriel Moreno, C

Kyle Lewis, DH

Nick Ahmed, SS

Jake McCarthy, RF

Dodgers

Mookie Betts, RF

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Will Smith, C

Max Muncy, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

David Peralta, LF

James Outman, CF

Miguel Vargas, 2B

Miguel Rojas, SS

Baseball News:

[AZF] Former Dbacks player, coach Matt Williams diagnosed with colon cancer

Williams, currently the San Diego Padres third base coach, said he learned about his condition roughly three weeks ago. “I don’t have any symptoms, I don’t have any issues, but at this point it’s important that we get it out of there,” Williams said. The Padres said Williams will be away from the team for an unknown time.

[CO] What did players learn about MLB’s new rules this spring?

“This is the next level — having the rules applied in games that matter,” said Diamondbacks three-time All-Star Evan Longoria. “Nobody’s getting numbers stamped on the back of a baseball card during spring training.

[OK] Widespread confusion as college baseball team wins on catcher’s balk

Although there is not a formal definition, it might be better stated as catcher’s interference. It occurs when a catcher makes an illegal motion or contact that could impede the game.

Not often do you see a catcher balk but here's how we took the lead! @NCAABaseball pic.twitter.com/ns4vyRH9n5 — St. John's Baseball (@StJohnsBaseball) March 28, 2023

[CST] Oddsmakers predict MLB manager longevity

According to the odds from wagering site SportsBetting.ag, Nationals skipper Martinez is the favorite at 5-1 odds to be the first major league baseball manager fired this season

The Cubs’ David Ross is among a group in the middle of the pack at 25-1, along with Alex Cora of the Red Sox, Gabe Kapler of the Giants and Rocco Baldelli of the Twins.

Click and scroll down about half way for full list https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mlb-specials