Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread, #8: vs. Mariners

It’s possible this could be the only chance we get to see Merrill Kelly pitch at Salt River Fields this spring, as he’ll shortly be heading off to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic. They play their first game on March 11, and it seems likely Kelly will start one of the pool games, alongside the likes of Adam Wainwright and Lance Lynn. The final is on March 21, and the last game at Salt River Fields this spring is March 24 (there’s a pair of road games after that, and the usual two contests at Chase, against the Guardians). It may depend on how far the US side progresses. Me, I’m hoping for a shock exit at the hands of Team UK. :)

Line-up

Ketel Marte, 2B Josh Rojas, 3B Lourdes Gurriel, LF Christian Walker, 1B Evan Longoria, DH Dominic Canzone, RF Jordan Lawlar, SS Gabriel Moreno, C Wilderd Patino CF

+ RHP Merrill Kelly, LHP Tommy Henry, RHP Jesse Biddle, RHP Mark Melancon, LHP Joe Mantiply

This game is supposed to be a webcast, but clicking around dbacks.com, I haven’t seen it as yet. Feel free to post in the comments if you find it!