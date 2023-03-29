Snake Bytes 3/29: Tomorrow Is Only a Day Away

Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Opening Day FAQ

Zac Gallen will take the mound against Julio Urias when the Diamondbacks face off against the Dodgers to open the season. Here are a few other tidbits worth noting.

Diamondbacks Eager to Start Season

Tuesday afternoon provided one final tune-up for the team as they prepare to open the season on Thursday.

Vargas Wins Final Bullpen Spot

In unsurprising news, Carlos Vargas has secured the final slot in the Arizona bullpen. In somewhat less obvious news, Joe Mantiply is headed to the IL to open the season.

Can Arizona Turn the NL West into a Three-Team Race?

H/T to Jim for finding this one late yesterday. Needless to say, no small amount of luck will be needed for Arizona to change the landscape of the division in 2023. However, 2024 might be a very different story.

Other Baseball News

A Burning Unknown for Each Team

Will the 2023 Arizona bullpen actually be better than the 2022 incarnation?

How the Pitch Clock will Revolutionize MLB (ESPN+)

Jeff Passan has some thoughts.

A new brand of baseball will reveal itself to the world on Thursday, when the Angels and 29 other teams inaugurate the 2023 season, or, as it will be known in future years, the beginning of the pitch clock era. It will be the most significant change to the on-field game since Jackie Robinson’s arrival altered the player population.

Forbes: Ohtani Set for $65 Million in 2023

Shohei Ohtani is set to have a banner year financially in 2023. Between his $30 million walk-year salary and endorsements, Ohtani is set to shatter the previous ceiling for MLB players.

MLB The Show ‘23 to Feature Several Negro League Players

In what seems like it is probably way overdue, the San Diego Studio franchise will insert some of the Negro Leagues’ greatest players — from Satchel Paige to Jackie Robinson — into the 2023 edition of the game as playable characters.

Szymborski’s 2023 Breakout Candidates - Pitchers

It seems Dan Szymborski agrees with many Pit regulars that Brandon Pfaadt is someone to keep an eye on.