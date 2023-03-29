Arizona Diamondbacks: April confidence poll

March results

Not much change to speak of, as fans sat in a holding pattern and waited to see what spring training would bring to the team. There had been a few games in the Cactus League, but with most of the regulars not hanging around, there was not a lot of data from which to draw conclusions. And given how ready we are to leap to premature conclusions based on a terrible sample size of meaningless contests, that’s saying something! :) So here’s the results from the beginning of March.

2% - 1 (not confident in the slightest)

2% - 2

5% - 3

13% - 4

15% - 5

31% - 6

26% - 7

3% - 8

3% - 9 (very, very, VERY confident)

As in February, we still find almost three-quarters of people (72%) occupying the range between “5” and “7” - that’s a one percent increase on last month. Four and seven had the biggest increase, both of around five percent, and those more or less cancelled each other out. As a result, the average figure was barely changed, dropping by four hundredths of a point, going down from 5.71 to 5.67 - though there’s basically been no real change from the January figure of 5.65. We’re still sitting at the highest level for the beginning of spring training since those heady pre-COVID days of March 2020.

Below, you can see the breakdown for the past 12 polls’ results, followed by the line graph showing the trends over this and previous seasons.

April poll

Ok, it’s not quite April yet, but with the season getting off to an early start, it makes sense to have a poll with spring training in the books, and before the games start to become meaningful once again. The team had some good results and some bad one in the Cactus League. A fifth starter was chosen - just not the one most people wanted to see - while the team lost Mark Melancon and Carson Kelly to injury. Bullpen spots were assigned, some of them to unexpected people. Kyle Lewis forced his way onto the roster. Basically, it felt like a fairly normal spring training. But what do you reckon? As ever, feel free to explain your choice in the comments, especially if it has changed from the previous one.