Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #29: And, finally...

This afternoon leaves the 2023 pre-season in the books, and it has been... okay, I guess? The D-backs are going to end with a record close to .500 in these meaningless contests, and for every question which was answered, another one seems to have been asked. Nick Ahmed looks healthy. The team lost Carson Kelly. We know Mark Melancon won’t start the year as our closer. We don’t know who will. We selected a fifth starter. It’s less certain if we chose our best five. However, all these questions will begin to be answered on Thursday, when the team takes the field in Los Angeles for the 2023 campaign. I’m (very) cautiously optimistic we might see a winning season. But we’ll need to wait and see.

Line-ups

Josh Rojas, 3B Ketel Marte, 2B Kyle Lewis, DH Christian Walker, 1B Corbin Carroll, LF Jake McCarthy, RF Gabriel Moreno, C Alek Thomas, CF Geraldo Perdomo, SS

+ RHP Ryne Nelson

This final warm-up is being double broadcast, available both on Bankrupt Sports Arizona with Bob and Bert, as well as over the radio on ESPN 620. Join us for the last meaningless bit of baseball until next spring!