Record: 15-14-2.

A Diamondback victory seemed extremely unlikely at the seventh inning stretch tonight. Cleveland were not only 6-0 up, Arizona had not managed a single base-runner to that point. But Josh Rojas singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh to end the perfect game. Christian Walker got Arizona on the board with an RBI single, Corbin Carroll added a two-run double and Jake McCarthy made it 6-4 with his single. Then, in the eighth, Deyvison De Los Santos doubled in a run, and Jordan Lawlar smashed a two-run homer, which gave the D-backs their lead. Scott McGouch then closed things out in the ninth, for a highly unexpected victory.

Madison Bumgarner had looked decent early on, opening with three scoreless innings before allowing a run in the fourth. Things got VERY weird in the fifth, as the Indians managed to score three runs without hitting the ball out of the infield: there were two infield singles, a walk, a hit batter and a throwing error involved instrad. Bymgarned ended with a line of five innings pitched, allowing four runs, two earned on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Kevin Ginkel was roughed up, being charged with two runs in the seventh. But there were zeroes from Carlos Vargas and Miguel Castro in addition to McGough.

The last pre-season game happens tomorrow afternoon, at the same venue and against the same opponent. Ryne Nelson gets the start for Arizona.

