Snake Bytes 3/28: The Countdown is in Hours Now

[MLB] Optimism surrounds D-backs ahead of 2023 season

After three years of disappointing finishes, there has been a feel of optimism around the Arizona Diamondbacks this spring.

Not the “it’s Spring Training and everyone has a chance” type of belief, but confidence that the young core of players the team has been pushing through the farm system the last several seasons is ready to break out.

There were signs of that late last season with a young outfield group led by Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy playing an exciting brand of baseball that dovetails nicely with baseball’s new rule changes.

There is also a group of pitching prospects, including Drey Jameson, Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt, that gives the D-backs much-needed starting pitching depth.

12. Arizona Diamondbacks: 87.8 percent

Last season: 7.5 percent ↑↑↑↑↑

Optimist Nathan: *Joe Pesci voice* the yutes.

Optimist Logan: If Ken Kendrick is willing to give Corbin Carroll nine figures after 32 games, he must be legit.

Optimist Andrew: The Diamondbacks were must-see TV for a lot of the second half last year. Zac Gallen’s franchise-record scoreless inning streak. Corbin Carroll flying around the bases. Alek Thomas robbing home runs. Christian Walker hitting tanks. Their athleticism and effort were a joy to watch, even in a below .500 season. Coming off a 110-loss season, the 2022 Diamondbacks were a breath of fresh air, and there is no reason to think they won’t keep getting better.

Simply a fun exercise from former Diamondbacks beat writer Zach Buchanan (current prospect guru). The Sod Poodles (AA) are in his Final 4 on this bracket of insanity!

Atlanta Braves: April 8

Texas Rangers: April 21

Seattle Mariners: May 5

Cincinnati Reds: May 19

Baltimore Orioles: May 26

Pittsburgh Pirates: June 27

I love the concept of the City Connect Jerseys, so I’m excited to see what they have in store. We can only hope this grouping is better than the horrendous iterations that Dodger Evil and the Chicago northsiders got...

You won’t find any Diamondbacks highlighted in this article. Some honorable mentions, but no major predictions. Let’s hope they are wrong.

In video taken by scouts visiting the area, a rooster crowed in the background and a dog watched from behind a rusty foul-line fence.

Baseball dreams hardly exist there, where kids play with fraying gloves and a cracked yellow bucket of cowhide-less baseballs. Yet to representatives visiting last summer from the Philippines national baseball team, the field represented promise.

“There is endless possibility out there,” said Bill Picketts, head coach of the Philippines national team. “There’s nothing. There’s no facilities.”

There are hundreds of kids with unbridled joy for the sport, as Picketts — also the head coach at L.A. Pierce College — saw during a summer trip to Tanauan City Vince Sagisi, a former Major League Baseball scout of 13 years who’s now the Philippines national team’s recruiting coordinator, said he stumbled upon a 14-year-old with a wipeout three-pitch mix and a shortstop “making throws like Derek Jeter” on a six-week trip to the islands.

THIS IS WHY THE WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC IS NECESSARY!