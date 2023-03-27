 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #28: Hello from Chase Field

Back at the old pueblo, once again...

By Jim McLennan
/ new
World Baseball Classic Pool C: Mexico v United States Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

I trust all the debris from the World Baseball Classic - including the shattered hopes and dream of Team Colombia fans - has been cleared out of Chase Field, ready for the D-backs to resume possession tonight. It’s the usual pre-season action, though hopefully the Levy staff will already be in regular season form after the WBC [though if the Mexico-USA game is any guide, perhaps not]. Games tonight and tomorrow afternoon against Cleveland, before the D-backs head off to Los Angeles for the season opener on Thursday.

Line-up

  1. Josh Rojas, 2B
  2. Ketel Marte, DH
  3. Lourdes Gurriel, LF
  4. Christian Walker, 1B
  5. Evan Longoria, 3V
  6. Corbin Carroll, CF
  7. Nick Ahmed, SS
  8. Jake McCarthy, LF
  9. Jose Herrera, C
    + LHP Madison Bumgarner

If you reckon spring training stats matter... MadBum has been the best pitcher on the Diamondbacks, with a 2.84 ERA. Yeah. About that... Tonight’s game will not be broadcast, but I didn’t realize that until I’d written the above, so you’re going to get a Gameday Thread and LIKE it, dammit...

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...