Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #28: Hello from Chase Field

I trust all the debris from the World Baseball Classic - including the shattered hopes and dream of Team Colombia fans - has been cleared out of Chase Field, ready for the D-backs to resume possession tonight. It’s the usual pre-season action, though hopefully the Levy staff will already be in regular season form after the WBC [though if the Mexico-USA game is any guide, perhaps not]. Games tonight and tomorrow afternoon against Cleveland, before the D-backs head off to Los Angeles for the season opener on Thursday.

Line-up

Josh Rojas, 2B Ketel Marte, DH Lourdes Gurriel, LF Christian Walker, 1B Evan Longoria, 3V Corbin Carroll, CF Nick Ahmed, SS Jake McCarthy, LF Jose Herrera, C

+ LHP Madison Bumgarner

If you reckon spring training stats matter... MadBum has been the best pitcher on the Diamondbacks, with a 2.84 ERA. Yeah. About that... Tonight’s game will not be broadcast, but I didn’t realize that until I’d written the above, so you’re going to get a Gameday Thread and LIKE it, dammit...