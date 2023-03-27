Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #28: Hello from Chase Field

I trust all the debris from the World Baseball Classic - including the shattered hopes and dream of Team Colombia fans - has been cleared out of Chase Field, ready for the D-backs to resume possession tonight. It’s the usual pre-season action, though hopefully the Levy staff will already be in regular season form after the WBC [though if the Mexico-USA game is any guide, perhaps not]. Games tonight and tomorrow afternoon against Cleveland, before the D-backs head off to Los Angeles for the season opener on Thursday.
Line-up
- Josh Rojas, 2B
- Ketel Marte, DH
- Lourdes Gurriel, LF
- Christian Walker, 1B
- Evan Longoria, 3V
- Corbin Carroll, CF
- Nick Ahmed, SS
- Jake McCarthy, LF
- Jose Herrera, C
+ LHP Madison Bumgarner
If you reckon spring training stats matter... MadBum has been the best pitcher on the Diamondbacks, with a 2.84 ERA. Yeah. About that... Tonight’s game will not be broadcast, but I didn’t realize that until I’d written the above, so you’re going to get a Gameday Thread and LIKE it, dammit...
