D-backs Spring GDT #27: Opening Day roster v3.2

Getting this up a bit early to discuss the roster situation. The D-backs made a number of moves this morning, and other bits of news also appear to have decided one of the main battles. To start with the former:

The Arizona Diamondbacks made 6 roster moves and have 30 players in camp.

Optioned to Triple-A Reno:

OF Pavin Smith

3B Emmanuel Rivera

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

INF Phillip Evans

C P.J. Higgins

INF Jake Hager

RHP Peter Solomon

Rivera's departure is expected. Smith's means the team is going with other options as a backup for Christian Walker at first (Lourdes Gurriel perhaps) and also appears to indicate Kyle Lewis has made the roster, after one of the hottest spring campaigns on record. Higgins being sent down would instinctively point towards Jose Herrera being backup catcher. But, wait! There may potentially be a late addition:

This was a poor assumption by me, at least for now: GM Mike Hazen said they still have external “balls in the air” at backup catcher. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see how that plays out. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) March 26, 2023

This would likely be a waiver claim, as other teams pare down their rosters. Also of significance, this from Steve Gilbert:

Ryne Nelson will be the @Dbacks 5th starter. Drey Jameson will open the year in the bullpen. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) March 26, 2023

Nick Piecoro adds, “The Diamondbacks plan to keep Jameson as stretched out as possible. They still view him as a starter long term but also see him as one of their 13 best pitchers.” Jameson will presumably be the long relief guy, a position Torey Lovullo seemed on the fence about needing, just a few days ago. The last couple of spots in the bullpen are now two of three from Ryan Hendrix, Cole Sulser and Carlos Vargas. Take your pick there.

Line-up

Josh Rojas, 3B Ketel Marte, 2B Kyle Lewis, LF Christian Walker, 1B Corbin Carroll, RF Nick Ahmed, SS Jake McCarthy, DH Gabriel Moreno, C Alek Thomas, CF

+ RHP Merrill Kelly

Today’s game against the Brewers will be shown on Bally Sports Arizona, but will be a tape-delayed version, starting at 3:30 pm and with the Milwaukee feed. You can tune in live on the radio, using Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM.