Diamondbacks 4, Mariners 1: Ray of Hope

Greetings Snake Pitters. Temperatures are rising and Spring Training is coming to a close. Opening Day rosters are mostly finalized across the league, and the marathon that is the MLB regular season is slated to begin on Thursday.

The Arizona Diamondbacks sent a bevy of relievers sprinkled with a few who’s-who’s to the mound to face off against former Diamondback and Cy Young award winner, Robbie Ray. Ray has put up a tremendous spring showing having given up only a pair of runs through seventeen frames and continued on that trajectory today.

Arizona managed only one run on two hits against him through five innings of work. That lone run against him came courtesy of a get ‘em on, get ‘em over, get ‘em in during the fifth inning. Phillip Evans doubled to begin the frame and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Geraldo Perdomo. Jose Herrera singled him home in the very next at bat resulting in the first run of the game for either team.

Seattle dipped into their bullpen after that fifth inning turning to Paul Sewald. Sewald surrendered a pair of home runs, a lead off solo shot from Tim Tawa, and a two out, two run home run courtesy of Emmanuel Rivera giving Arizona a 4-0 lead.

Meanwhile, a slurry of D’backs relievers held Seattle to only three hits and scoreless until the ninth inning. Justin Martinez was debited with giving Seattle their only run by walking Cooper Hummel in the ninth. Hummel stole second base and was singled home on two outs, but Martinez was ultimately able to hold the fort down for the 4-1 victory.