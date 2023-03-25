Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #26: Bonus baseball

The last time I was at Peoria Sports Complex, I was getting a COVID shot. Anyway, while this game was not on the original broadcast schedule, it will be available on MLB Network in the Arizona television market live at 1:00 p.m. MT. It will be the Mariners feed, so hopefully they’ll be able to figure out who their players are, rather than whining about it like certain Giants commentators... Complete local channel listings for that can be found at www.FindMLBNetwork.com. Alternatively, you can listen on your radio-appropriate device by tuning to Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM.

Line-up

Ketel Marte, 2B Pavin Smith, RF Lourdes Gurriel, LF Emmanuel Rivera, 1B Phillip Evans, DH Geraldo Perdomo, SS Jose Herrera, C Jake Hager, 3B Tim Tawa, CF

+ RHP Peter Solomon, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Kevin Ginkel, RHP Scott McGough

Be a familiar face on the mound for the Mariners this afternoon, as it’ll be former D-back Robbie Ray starting for them. How long ago his time in Arizona now seems...