Snake Bytes 3/25: Through a Glass, Darkly

Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Believe Moreno Ready for Bigger Role

Well, he better be because ready or not, he’s about to be thrust into one.

Reading Into the Latest Roster Moves

Lefty Kyle Nelson and right-hander Luis Frías were optioned to Triple-A Reno while non-roster invite reliever Jeurys Familia was reassigned to Minor League camp and then released. So, what does that mean for the Opening Day 26-man roster?

Major Roster Questions Still Loom as Opening Day Approaches

Torey Lovullo is intent on making some decisions before the team heads to Chase on Monday.

Druw Jones singled off Shohei Ohtani in a backlot game at Tempe Diablo today. pic.twitter.com/xkEwGddod1 — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) March 24, 2023

Patience Diamondbacks fans, the next best player in baseball is just getting started. Hopefully he starts manning center field at Chase before the end of 2025.

Other Baseball News

14 Spring Training Stat Lines the Matter

Corbin Carroll’s awesome .500 OBP makes the list.

MLB Opening Day to Feature Eight Cy Young Winners

MLB’s Opening Day is slated to feature eight pitchers who have secured at least one Cy Young Award - and apparently Patrick Corbin, because he totally belongs pitching against those other guys.

MLB to Allow Pitchers to Use Pitch Com During Regular Season

Maddison Bumgarner and a few other pitchers have already been experimenting with calling their own pitches using the system. Now, MLB is officially allowing it.

Just, why?