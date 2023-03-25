 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Snake Bytes 3/25: Through a Glass, Darkly

Spring training is almost over and the Diamondbacks still have a number of important decisions to make.

By James Attwood
/ new
Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Believe Moreno Ready for Bigger Role
Well, he better be because ready or not, he’s about to be thrust into one.

Reading Into the Latest Roster Moves
Lefty Kyle Nelson and right-hander Luis Frías were optioned to Triple-A Reno while non-roster invite reliever Jeurys Familia was reassigned to Minor League camp and then released. So, what does that mean for the Opening Day 26-man roster?

Major Roster Questions Still Loom as Opening Day Approaches
Torey Lovullo is intent on making some decisions before the team heads to Chase on Monday.

Patience Diamondbacks fans, the next best player in baseball is just getting started. Hopefully he starts manning center field at Chase before the end of 2025.

Other Baseball News

14 Spring Training Stat Lines the Matter
Corbin Carroll’s awesome .500 OBP makes the list.

MLB Opening Day to Feature Eight Cy Young Winners
MLB’s Opening Day is slated to feature eight pitchers who have secured at least one Cy Young Award - and apparently Patrick Corbin, because he totally belongs pitching against those other guys.

MLB to Allow Pitchers to Use Pitch Com During Regular Season
Maddison Bumgarner and a few other pitchers have already been experimenting with calling their own pitches using the system. Now, MLB is officially allowing it.

Just, why?

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...