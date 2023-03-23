Diamondbacks 11/1, Dodgers/Cubs 5/11 - Tale of Two Heads

Record: 13-13-1

A sad day for Spring Training lovers, with today’s game starting the downtrend into the regular season as this was the last of the split-squad doubleheaders for the team and the mark of a week until the season opener against the Dodgers. Today’s games featured our two young pitchers trying to make a last impression in their pushes for the last rotation spot as Ryne Nelson and Drey Jameson squared off against the Cubs and Dodgers, respectively.

Nelson was a bit up and down all day, having perfect innings in the 1st, 3rd, and 4th but struggling in the 2nd and 5th, ultimately causing his day to end after allowing 3 singles and a sac bunt for two runs before giving way to Cole Sulser to retire Ian Happ. His day finished with 4.2 IP, 3 runs, with 3Ks and 2BBs. Luis Frias and Josh Green combined to allow 7 runs and only retiring a single batter.

The offense struggled themselves, getting just 5 hits against the Cubs and the only run scoring after Carroll tripled and came home on a pick off throw that went awry. Gurriel singled, as did Thomas to end a quiet 11-1 defeat.

The other half saw Drey Jameson struggle to start the game, allowing 3 runs on a couple of doubles before escaping. The offense came strong afterwards, scoring 10 runs in the bottom half of the first that saw 14 batters come to the plate and pace the team to a comfortable 11-5 victory. The team hit 4 homers on the day, with Ahmed, Canzone, Lewis, and Moreno pacing the team. Jameson allowed a couple of walks to start the 2nd and 3rd but induced inning-ending double plays to end the threats. His day came to an end as traitor David Peralta doubled off him with 1 out in the 5th, his statline was a tidy 4.1IP, 4ER, 4BB, and 7Ks. The bullpen allowed just a single run in the 8th but was otherwise efficient.

Good job team!