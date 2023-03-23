Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #25: Double your pleasure, double your fun

Line-ups

vs. Dodgers

Josh Rojas, 3B Ketel Marte, 2B Kyle Lewis, LF Christian Walker, 1B Pavin Smith, RF Gabriel Moreno, C Nick Ahmed, SS Phillip Evans, DH Wilderd Patino, CF

+ RHP Drey Jameson and (alphabetically) LHP Andrew Chafin, RHP Jeurys Familia, RHP Scott McGough, LHP Kyle Nelson, RHP Michel Otañez

@ Cubs

Corbin Carroll, RF Evan Longoria, 3B Lourdes Gurriel, LF Emmanuel Rivera, 1B P.J. Higgins, DH Alek Thomas, CF Gerardo Perdomo, SS Josh Hager, 2B Jose Herrera, C

+ RHP Ryne Nelson and (alphabetically) RHP Jeff Bain, RHP Luis Frias, RHP Jackson Goddard, LHP Andrew Saalfrank, RHP Cole Sulser

It’s a battle of the two starting pitchers in contention for the fifth rotation spot. I imagine the winner will get the final pre-season game, against the Guardians at Chase Field next Tuesday, then make his regular season start the first Monday in San Diego. It feels like there’s quite a lot on the line here, but on the other hand, it would not surprise me if the team has already made up its mind internally. The Dodgers game, which does appear to have more scheduled starting position players, is available both on Bankrupts Sports Arizona, and as a webcast through dbacks.com. Mr. Burt will be along with a recap post- game. Or games. :)