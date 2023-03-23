Snake Bytes 3/23: Your Daily News Brief

[NYT] NL Cy Young candidates: Zac Gallen and Logan Webb

“It was one of those things where you’re like, ‘Wow, what a cool thing’ — but in the same sense, you’re not surprised,” first baseman Christian Walker said. “Look at the way he carries himself, look at the standard he sets for himself. He’s hard on himself, but in a good way, in a motivating, get-the-best-out-of-yourself kind of way.”

[AZC] One week to opening day: Key observations from Diamondbacks camp

Of course, given the nature of spring training, it is best to take most of this for what it is worth: These are games involving players at various stages in their careers, at various levels of preparation for the season, some working on new pitches, some tinkering with adjustments, all of them playing in games that do not count. That is to say, caveat emptor.

[AZS] ESPN’s Passan buying D-backs rise, eyeing Jordan Lawlar 2023 debut

“Don’t be surprised if Jordan Lawlar, the 20-year-old taken sixth overall in the 2021 draft, debuts this season. Arizona won’t hesitate to push its best prospects, and in Kiley McDaniel’s No. 2-ranked system, Lawlar will be the best upon Carroll’s graduation.”

Baseball News:

[ESPN] MLB making small changes to pitch clock rules memo says

The clarification memos have addressed more obscure issues and potential for attempts to circumvent the rules. The most important piece of the memo distributed Wednesday was the league changing replay review rules on potential violations of the infield shift ban. With the possibility of teams regularly issuing challenges after outs in hopes that one of the four infielders was positioned with his feet on the outfield grass — which would negate the out and return the batter to the plate — the memo said on batted balls that only the positioning of the defender fielding them could be challenged.

[MLB] Altuve has surgery, can resume baseball activities in 2 months

Altuve, entering his 13th season with the Astros, is coming off a terrific season in which he hit .300 with 28 homers, 57 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 103 runs scored and a .920 OPS in 2022, helping the Astros win their second World Series title in six seasons. Altuve is a career .307/.362/.468 hitter and won American League Most Valuable Player honors in 2017.

[CNBC] Apple will require a subscription to watch ‘Friday Night Baseball’ this year

Last year, although users had to sign up for an account, the games were free. Now, users will need an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $7 per month in the U.S.