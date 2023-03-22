Snake Bytes 3/22: Team Japan Wins It Again

Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Rejecting Traditional Bullpen Roles

Torey Lovullo discusses Tommy Henry, Brandon Pfaadt, and the changing design of the Arizona bullpen.

Carson Kelly Has Fractured Ulna

Arizona’s primary backstop has suffered yet another injury not of his own design. This time, the talented catcher has a broken ulna, suffered by getting hit by a pitch.

Kelly Injury Reopens Catching Competition

When the Diamondbacks traded for Gabriel Moreno, it was largely assumed that Arizona’s catching situation was a settled matter for the foreseeable future. Now, with the injury to Carson Kelly, Arizona’s lack of quality depth at the position is being exposed again.

Zach Davies Shelled (Again)

But Brandon Pfaadt, Tommy Henry, and others are all still waiting for an opportunity, despite being clearly superior pitchers.

Other Baseball News

Oh hey, look at that, more changes to the rule changes. It was inevitable that Manfred would keep tinkering. Now, if only they would get rid of the abomination that is the Manfred Man.

Manfred said they aren’t major, likened them to adjustments more than big changes. https://t.co/RhY5QhnqyA — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) March 21, 2023

Mets Option Francisco Alvarez

After getting hurt last October, the Mets’ catcher of the future is still rather rusty and apparently needs a bit more time too get himself right before he can push one of the 26-man incumbents from their spot.

World Baseball Classic

Shohei Ohtani Strikes Out Mike Trout to Secure Japan’s WBC Championship

This matchup to end the tournament might be one of the biggest highlights of the entire tourney.

Commissioner Confirms WBC Returning in 2026

Just inject it straight into my veins.

Manfred Pushes for More Star Pitchers to Participate in WBC

A long list of star position players decorated rosters throughout the World Baseball Classic, but a lot of the sport’s best pitchers either did not participate or faced tight restrictions regarding their usage, especially in the late stages of the tournament.

WBC Continues to Grow Despite Injury Risks

Don’t bother trying to convince the players that the tournament “doesn’t matter”. Player participation and excitement to play is up. Fan interest and viewership is through the roof.