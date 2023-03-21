Snake Bytes 3/21: Oh Henry! Where Art Thou?

Diamondbacks News

[MLB] ‘No panic, no rush’: D-backs’ No. 27 prospect thrives in first start

Ahead of Bryce Jarvis’ first Cactus League start on Monday afternoon, manager Torey Lovullo said he wanted to see command and some swings and misses from the D-backs’ No. 27 prospect.

Through his first three innings against the White Sox in a 7-3 victory at Camelback Ranch, Jarvis managed to do just that before running into trouble in the fourth. Building off a pair of two-inning relief appearances, Jarvis went 4 2/3 innings on Monday, giving up three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

[SI] Carson Kelly Exits After Being Hit in Forearm By Pitch

Carson Kelly was hit in the right forearm by a Gregory Santos pitch in the 4th inning in the Diamondbacks’ 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. The D-backs starting catcher would run the bases, but left the game immediately after the conclusion of the inning. Kelly told the Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro his concern is “not minimal” as he awaits further tests and imaging to determine the severity of the injury.

[SI] Tommy Henry Optioned to Triple-A Reno

Coupled with Brandon Pfaadt being re-assigned to minor league camp yesterday, Drey Jameson and Ryne Nelson are the only two pitchers left. D-backs general manager Mike Hazen said last month that past performances have earned players a certain “pecking order” in the competition, which likely put Jameson and Nelson ahead at the start.

Baseball News

[MLB] 1 player on each team who’s made a big impression this spring

D-backs: C Gabriel Moreno

The D-backs obviously thought highly of Moreno, so much so that they traded outfielder Daulton Varsho for him, but he’s been even better than advertised this spring. He’s displayed both power and an ability to go the other way when behind in the count. Defensively, pitchers have liked throwing to him and he has displayed a plus arm behind the plate. The D-backs will likely pick their spots to start him early on with Carson Kelly getting a lot of playing time, but given the impression he’s made this spring, the D-backs feel good about what they have in him. — Steve Gilbert

[MLB] Notes: Phils part with Appel; Sosa solid in CF

The team announced Monday morning that it released the 31-year-old right-hander, who was one of baseball’s best stories last year when he became the oldest first overall Draft pick in baseball history to make his Major League debut — at 30 years, 349 days old. Appel had an 11.12 ERA in six Grapefruit League appearances this spring, allowing 10 hits, seven runs, three home runs and six walks in just 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

“He wasn’t going to make this club, and basically we didn’t have a spot in Triple-A for him,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “The timing was right because there’s still 10 days left in Spring Training where he’s got an opportunity to reach out and get a job if he wants it. Being the guy he is and the true professional that he is, we wanted to take care of him as best as we could.”

International News

[MLB] Randy robs a HR in the most casual way imaginable

When Okamoto — who drove in five runs in Samurai Japan’s quarterfinal victory against Italy — hit a dome-scraping 378-foot shot, Arozarena tracked it to the wall and waited under it for what seemed like an endless minute, before making a leaping stab for the ball. When he finally returned to earth, he had not changed his expression at all. It was only when Okamoto began his celebratory home run trot that Arozarena revealed he actually had the ball.