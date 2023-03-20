Filed under: Meme Monday 3/20: The Latest Variety Diamondbacks, WBC, Spring Training all in 1 place By M_Lopez Mar 20, 2023, 3:00pm EDT @az_brute_squad / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Meme Monday 3/20: The Latest Variety Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mostly found memes this time around, but there is enough to justify a meme dump. Enjoy, and don’t be scared to post your own memes, bro. Found Memes: An AI was tasked with coming up with team mottos My Memes: oh, don't forget the crowds at WBC. Massive. More From AZ Snake Pit D-Backs 7, White Sox 3: A Thorough Dismantling Snake Bytes 3/20: Making Moves SnakePit Round Table: No saving daylight here Diamondbacks 13, Royals 2: Regicide Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #23: vs. Royals Diamondbacks 6, Guardians 4: Walker’s back! Loading comments...
