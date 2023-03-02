Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 5: The Ties of March

Record 2-4-1. Change on 2022: +1⁄ 2

Ryne Nelson got the start, and it didn’t go all that much better than his first one. He again failed to get through the second inning, though this time did at least record a pair of outs before having to be lifted. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with one strikeout. Although Heath Klein mentioned something perhaps worth taking into account: “It looked like he was using his offspeed stuff more often, and earlier in counts.” That may have been a factor in results. Eight pitchers took Arizona the rest of the way. Justin Martinez and Corbin Martin each allowed a run in their inning, while Scott McGough and Cole Sulser each recorded a 1-2-3 frame.

The Diamondbacks came back from 4-1 down, thanks to a four-run seventh inning. Alek Thomas and Emmanuel Rivera each had two-run hits there. Thomas also drove in Arizona’s other run with an RBI double in the third, giving him two hits and three runs driven in for the afternoon. Rivera also had a pair of hits, while Corbin Carroll had a triple and a walk - he stumbled while running the bases on the former, but no damage appears to have been done. Buddy Kennedy was charged with two errors in the game, which was completed in 2:34 at Camelback Ranch, with an announced crowd of 6,752.

I hope you enjoyed this afternoon’s bonus baseball. We’ll be back tomorrow, for the first webcast of the year, as we see Merrill Kelly make his first start. He’ll face the Mariners at Salt River Fields, with a first pitch of 1:10 pm.