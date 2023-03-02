Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread, #7: @ Dodgers

An unexpected treat for a Thursday. This game was not originally on the broadcast schedule, but I got an email from the MLB Network to tell me the game will be on their channel this afternoon. I’m assuming it’ll be the Dodgers feed, so you probably want to watch with the sound off. :) But, hey: baseball!

Line-up

Corbin Carroll, LF Alek Thomas, CF Jake McCarthy, RF Emmanuel Rivera, 3B Pavin Smith, 1B Philip Evans, DH Geraldo Perdomo, SS Buddy Kennedy, 2B Jose Herrera, C

+ RHP Ryne Nelson, RHP Luis Frias, RHP Scott McGough, RHP Corbin Martin, RHP Justin Martinez, RHP Cole Sulser, RHP Zach McCallister, RHP Austin Brice

I’ll admit I had to pause on seeing “Evans” in the line-up the team Tweeted out, and had to Google to figure out exactly who that was... Otherwise, the focus will be on Nelson, as he fights for the fifth starter’s spot. His last outing, he allowed two runs in the first, then was charged with two more in the second, being lifted without recording an out there. A significant improvement will be needed today.