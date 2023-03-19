Diamondbacks 13, Royals 2: Regicide

Record: 11-11-1.

Arizona were 10-0 up, and every started bar Kyle Lewis had a hit, by the end of the second inning this afternoon at Salt River Fields. The D-backs showed no mercy to former employee Zack Greinke, as they sent fourteen men to the plate in the second, and obviously cruised to an easy victory thereafter. Josh Rojas, Tim Tawa and Nick Ahmed all reached base three times, on two hits and a walk, with the last-named getting his first home-run of spring to lead off the second inning assault (below). Collectively, the D-backs drew seven walks combined to five strikeouts, as they won their fourth spring contest in a row.

The pitching did a very good job of suppressing a Royals’ team which came into this contest with easily the most runs scored of any major-league outfit this spring. Indeed, Arizona took a shutout into the ninth, when Scott McGough saw his first trouble of spring, allowing a pair of runs on three hits. Tommy Henry got the start, and on a day that Brandon Pfaadt was sent to minor-league camp, boosted his credentials for the fifth starter’s spot with 4.2 scoreless innings on two hits and three walks with a trio of strikeouts. There were also zeroes put up by Andrew Chafin and Cole Sulser, and the game took 2:57 - most of it in the second inning. I suspect.

Over to the West side tomorrow, for a game at Camelback Ranch against the White Sox. Bryce Jarvis is the scheduled starter there, but there’s no broadcast, so do not expect a Gameday Thread.