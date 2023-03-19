Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #23: vs. Royals

The Arizona Diamondbacks made 11 roster moves and have 40 players in camp.

Optioned to Triple-A Reno:

INF Seth Beer

INF Diego Castillo

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

LHP Jesse Biddle

RHP Jandel Gustave

INF Buddy Kennedy

RHP Zach McAllister

C Dominic Miroglio

INF Yairo Muñoz

RHP Brandon Pfaadt

C Ali Sánchez

RHP Mitchell Stumpo

The first significant names got cut today, though no particular surprises. Kennedy had definitely made a good impression in camp, and McAllister also looked good. Munoz had seen a lot of playing time, but the big name is definitely Pfaadt. Of the four contenders for the fifth starter’s spot, he had the best numbers, but not being on the 40-man roster, and not wanting to start the service clock, both worked against him. I will bet very good money that he will appear in a Diamondbacks’ uniform this season.

Line-up

Josh Rojas, 3B Ketel Marte, 2B Kyle Lewis, DH P.J. Higgins, 1B Nick Ahmed, SS Jose Herrera, C Dominic Canzone, RF Tim Tawa, LF Wilderd Patino, CF

+ LHP Tommy Henry, RHP Cole Sulser, RHP Scott McGough, LHP Jesse Biddle

Marte comes back from World Baseball Classic duty, and heads right into the line-up this afternoon. He and the rest of the D-backs will be facing a familiar face, in the form of Zack Greinke - though going by the line-up, I doubt most of the team have seen him before!

Today’s game will be broadcast live on the radio (ESPN 620). This will also be the thread for this evening’s game between Cuba and the United States, the first WBC semi-final.