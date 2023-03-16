Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #21: @ Cubs

After the carnage of last night, which resembled a no-holds barred rugby match, rather than a spring training game, we will hope for normal service being resumed this afternoon. Having had his start yesterday rained out, Madison Bumgarner will be getting the start for the D-backs, after a first Cactus League outing which was a bit meh. He allowed just two hits over three innings, but also two walks, leading to a pair of runs, and didn’t strikeout anyone. MadBum gonna MadBum, and was described as “pleased to get it out of the way.” Christian Walker was a late scratch from today’s team too. No details at time of writing as to why, but it’ll probably show up on the other side of this:

Line-up

Corbin Carroll, CF Nick Ahmed, SS Carson Kelly, DH Phillip Evans, 1B Caleb Roberts, RF Jake Hager, 3B Jose Herrera, C Tim Tawa, LF Channy Ortiz, 2B

+ Madison Bumgarner, P

Quite a B-lineup here, with only three of the starting position players who will likely be on the Opening Day roster. [I won’t say how many first names I had to look up, but I’m just hoping I got the right “Roberts”. I had to stop myself ftom typing “Ryan”] But be interesting to see some of the prospects get their licks, going up against potential MLB pitchers at the beginning of the game. This one is on Bankrupt Sports Arizona, albeit with the Cubs feed, so you can watch things unfold.