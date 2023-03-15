Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #20: Team USA vs. Colombia

The Cactus League game for tonight is uncertain. The team already lost (rather than were beaten in!) half of their split-squad contest today, when a game against the Giants, with Madison Bumgarner on the mound, was cancelled due to rain. The same fate may befall the evening game, though the rain seems to be more over here, on the West side of town. At the time of writing, it’s not raining over SnakePit Towers, but the Padres/Guardians game tonight in Peoria was just canceled. So we’ll see. Regardless, we have Merrill Kelly starting a game at Chase Field which will decide who goes into the playoffs. Let’s hope that isn’t the only time we get to say that in 2023...

Sure, it might be the World Baseball Classic, rather than the MLB playoffs, but we’ll still be rooting for him, all the way. Not least because victory will secure Great Britain’s place in the 2026 WBC as well. The bottom team of each group has to go through qualification, and if Colombia lose, they and GB would both finish 1-3. But the first tie-breaker is the head-to-head contest and... well, we all know who won that game, don’t we? :) So Britain would be fourth, while Colombia would finish last, and have to qualify. With America also having to win to guarantee their place in the quarter-finals - I think they’d play Venezuela - I don’t think they’ll be taking their foot off the gas here.

Line-up

Jake McCarthy, CF Gabriel Moreno, C Josh Rojas, 3B P.J. Higgins, 1B Seth Beer, DH Diego Castillo, 2B Dominic Canzone, RF Yairo Munoz, LF Geraldo Perdomo, SS

+ Miguel Castro, P

Yep, looks like the D-backs are going with an opener tonight. I suspect they may want to see how the weather goes, and don’t want to risk using Brandon Pfaadt, only for his outing to be curtailed after an inning or two. We may see him later in the evening. Or maybe not. Whatever happens short of outright cancellation, this one will be televised on Bankrupt Sports Arizona. So watch while you can, folks! :)