Diamondbacks 6, Giants 7: In like a lion, out like a lamb

Record 7-11-1. Change on 2022: -2.

Tommy Henry came onto the mound this afternoon at SRF, like a man on a mission. He struck out the side on 14 pitches, and through three innings, had faced two batters over the minimum, allowing a single and a walk with four strikeouts. The fourth inning was a bit of a mess, unfortunately. A lead-off walk was followed by a pop-up single that Buddy Kennedy couldn’t quite snare, and with one out, a three-run homer followed. With two down, a walk ended Henry’s afternoon. Kyle Nelson allowed the inherited man to score, along with two of his own, leaving Tommy’s line at 3.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO. He likely deserved better.

Andrew Chafin, Kevin Ginkel and Scott McGough all had scoreless innings; the last-named still has yet to allow a spring hit in 5.2 innings. But fireballer Carlos Vargas struggled after striking out the first two. He walked three batters, including the go-ahead run with the bases loaded. He may join Justin Martinez off the active roster before long: Martinez, along with Dominics Fletcher and Canzone, plus Tyler Gilbert, were re-assigned today. Vargas’s performance was a shame as Arizona had come back from 6-1 down. Corbin Carroll tripled and doubled; Nick Ahmed got two hits and stole a base; Kennedy walked twice; and Kyle Lewis had a hit and a walk.

Tomorrow sees a split-squad game. In the afternoon, Madison Bumgarner will face these same Giants at Salt River Fields. The evening contest is also at SRF, and sees Brandon Pfaadt take on the Brewers. The later game is on the TV and webcast, so we’ll have a thread for that, I think. Be good to see Pfaadt in action.