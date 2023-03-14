Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #19: vs. Giants

I guess the World Baseball Classic games for the day are already under way, but since neither the USA nor Great Britain are playing, who cares? :) Actually, I’m pulling for Colombia in the game against Canada. Their fans yesterday were just such fun to be around, super enthusiastic and gracious even in defeat, they have my support. Then it’s Mexico vs. Great Britain tonight, but as far as I’m concerned, this tournament has already been a roaring success, so anything thereafter is just extra gravy, on top of a piping hot Yorkshire Pudding.

As for the D-backs, it’s Tommy Henry’s turn, to see if he can sustain an increasingly impressive set of outings this spring. It’s a real contest now for the fifth starter’s spot, after it looked like Drey Jameson would canter away with it. Now, it’s a real battle, and I would not be prepared to bet the house on the outcome.

Line-up

Corbin Carroll, CF Nick Ahmed, SS Kyle Lewis, DH Seth Beer, 1B Carson Kelly, C Buddy Kennedy, 2B Diego Castillo, LF Yairo Muñoz, RF Jake Hager, 3B

+ LHP Tommy Henry, LHP Andrew Chafin, RHP Kevin Ginkel, LHP Kyle Nelson, RHP Zach McAllister

Broadcast for this is a webcast, available through dbacks.com. I’ll post a direct link in the comments, once I find it.