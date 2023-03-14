Snake Bytes 3/14: Are we tired of Carroll Talk yet?

Diamondbacks News

[MLB] Inside Corbin Carroll’s extension

There were a lot of challenges to putting this deal together, given that there’s not a lot of precedent for contracts for someone with such little big league service time.

“I don’t think there are really that many players out there where clubs look at them and say, this is the player I want to attach a contract like this to,” Carroll’s agent Joe Urbon said. “Certainly there are long-term deals, but this is a record-setting deal for a player with basically a month of service. It’s uncharted waters, frankly, for all of us.”

Urbon said there were times when the negotiations “got intense,” but, in the end, they were able to find a structure that worked for both parties.

[theAthletic] How (and why) Arizona and Corbin Carroll struck a record-breaking extension PAYWALL

Why did the Diamondbacks shell out what for them is an unprecedented contract for a player with so short a track record? Why did Carroll sign now instead of betting on himself and chancing a greater payday down the road? The answer those two questions are related. The Diamondbacks were eager to secure a player they view as a centerpiece of their now-opening contention window. Carroll wanted to remain in Arizona, and he was willing to sacrifice what would have been three free-agent years (for a not-insignificant sum) for an unprecedented payday at the dawn of his career.

“It needed to make sense to both sides in terms of what you’re giving up in terms of risk and leverage,” said Carroll, who was uncommonly involved in the process of his own contract negotiations. “When we got to a place that was a win-win, I thought it was a no-brainer.”

This is how, and why, that no-brainer came together.

[SI] Kyle Lewis Stays Hot in Win Against the Rockies

Despite a late start to camp, Kyle Lewis is making a serious run at a roster spot in the outfield. Lewis had three hits, including his second home run of the spring, and drove in five runs in a 10-9 win over the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields. He’s now recorded an extra base hit in three straight games, an encouraging sign as the Diamondbacks hope to lengthen their lineup against left-handed starting pitchers.

World Baseball Classic

[MLB] Your reward for striking out 3 superstars? An MLB deal

Tigers scout Luis Molina caught up with Hebbert after his outing and, following a short conversation, offered him a contract with the club. The signing was announced to all of Hebbert’s Nicaraguan teammates on the team bus.

To recap Hebbert’s outing: one inning, 19 pitches, 14 strikes, three K’s against All-Star hitters and a contract with an MLB franchise. Not bad for a day’s work. (Soto, JRod, Devers)

[MLB] Soto, Machado power Dominicans past Nicaragua

The blasts by Soto and Machado also helped reveal a celebratory prop the Dominican Republic brought back from the country: A home run presidential sash.

General manager and designated hitter Nelson Cruz brought the sash, or the “nona” as Dominicans call it, from the Dominican Republic. The Dominicans were ready to break it out on Saturday against Venezuela, but were never able to show it to the world. They had their chances on Monday, and they hope to do it even more over the next two days.

Baseball News

[theAthletic] Trevor Bauer to sign with Japanese team Yokohama DeNA BayStars: Reports PAYWALL

Trevor Bauer will pitch professionally in 2023, but not in the major leagues.

[Yahoo!] Mets’ Max Scherzer pitches playing World Baseball Classic during different time of year

“It’s hard enough to try and make 33 starts, throw 200 innings with the normal ramp-up in spring. If I go out there and try to do too much, too early, it could really affect me throughout the season.”

With that in mind, Scherzer indicated he’d welcome the opportunity if the WBC were played at a different time of year, where MLB took a two-week break or something to give the tournament time to play.

Other

[The Tennessean] Vanderbilt baseball reveals alternate uniforms to honor Lou Gehrig for games vs. Belmont, Lipscomb PAYWALL - But Free Articles

Vanderbilt baseball will be wearing new alternate uniforms to honor Lou Gehrig during its games against Belmont and Lipscomb at First Horizon Park, the program announced Monday.

[Omaha World-Herald] Hot-swinging in-state infielders lead way for Nebraska and Omaha in baseball clash

Third baseman Mike Boeve continues to be perhaps the best player in the state with a batting average (.475) among the top 15 in the country and an on-base percentage (.542) around the top 50. The Hastings native and reigning Summit League Player of the Year projects as a high draft pick this summer and joins Devin Hurdle (.325) and Cam Frederick (.350) as the Mavs’ hottest hitters early.

Bell, a junior, has been the Sunday starter of late but didn’t pitch against Stonehill last weekend as inclement weather wiped out the series finale.A year after logging a stellar 3.82 ERA in 70-plus frames, he’s allowed four homers in his first nine innings.

This college draft class encompasses a lot of the leftover high schoolers from the shortened 2020 draft, so many of us will likely be paying more attention to college ball than usual.