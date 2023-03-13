Diamondbacks 11, Rangers 8: Rule Britannia!

Record: 7-10-1 . Change on 2022: -2.

Good news: the D-backs scored double-digits for the third consecutive spring training contest. Bad news: over those same three games, they have conceded 27 runs. But, it doesn’t matter how many you allow, as long as you score more, am I right? Arizona got started the right way this afternoon, with a four-spot in the first, They added one more in the third, two in the fifth and another four-spot in the eighth, on a total of 13 hits and 4 walks. P.J. Higgins had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three; Pavin Smith and Yairo Munoz had a pair of knocks. Jake McCarthy and Philip Evans each reached base twice, on a hit and a walk.

It was another rough start for Zac Gallen, who was tagged for five hits and three walks in four innings, with only one strikeout. That gives him a K:BB of 2:7 across six pre-season frames. Joe Mantiply was also roughed up, allowing three runs on four hits in his inning of work. Cole Sulzer and Kyle Nelson combined for 1.2 scoreless frames, among the name in competition for bullpen spots. Tomorrow sees the team go up against San Francisco back at Salt River Fields, with Tommy Henry looking to maintain his improvement in the battle for the fifth starter’s slot.

Mrs. SnakePit and I were at Chase Field, having got tickets for the Colombia/Britain game, after having had to miss Brute Squad Fest when GB faced Canada. I think, all told, this worked out MUCH better for us, as Britain pulled off a stunning comeback from 3-0 down to beat the Colombians for their first ever WBC victory. That was awesome. While a far smaller crowd at Chase Field - less than a quarter of the one for USA/Mexico last night, it made for a chill atmosphere. A lot of Colombian fans in attendance ,and they brought their A game: dancing, chanting and cheering throughout. We just applauded and waved our flags. :)