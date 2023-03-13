Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #18: @ Rangers

Zac Gallen makes his second start of spring, and let’s hope it goes better than his first one did. But it’s also true to say that Gallen deserves a considerably longer leash than certain pitchers we could mention, due to an extended previous track record of success. He could suck for the entirety of spring training, and he would still deserve the benefit of the doubt, and be Arizona’s Opening Day starter. It’s not as if he has anything to prove, and the overall quality of his body of work for the team speaks more than a spring outing.

Line-up

Jake McCarthy, CF Pavin Smith, RF P.J. Higgins, DH Christian Walker, 1B Buddy Kennedy, 3B Diego Castillo, 2B Yairo Muñoz, LF Geraldo Perdomo, SS Jose Herrera , C

+ RHP Zac Gallen, RHP Mark Melancon, LHP Joe Mantiply, LHP Jesse Biddle, RHP Cole Sulser, RHP Ryan Hendrix

No broadcast of today’s game, but this is also the Thread for the two WBC contests today. At noon, what remains of the Great Britain pitching staff will take on the well-rested Colombians, who had the day off yesterday. We’ll be at Chase Field for that (so the game recap may be a little delayed), and I’m hoping for two things. Firstly, not to get mercy-ruled; just as important, a game whose first four innings do not take 2:45 to complete. Then. tonight, Team USA is back in action for what is suddenly a must-win contest against Canada. #FreeMerrillKelly The USA have looked far from convincing in their two contests so far, but Canada allowed GB to score eight runs in seven innings too.