Snake Bytes 3/12: Early Christmas for Carroll

[SI] Corbin Carroll’s extension a result of commitment and trust

According to Hazen, the negotiations lasted roughly a month. Carroll was very involved throughout the process, with support from his family. Eventually they worked out a deal that Carroll said “made sense to both sides in terms of what you’re giving up in terms of risk and leverage. When we got to a place that was a win-win, I thought it was a no brainer”.

[MLB] Corbin Carroll grateful after signing 8 year extension

“It’s just a day of a lot of gratitude for me,” Carroll said. “Gratitude to this front office, gratitude to this ownership group. Gratitude to my parents, friends, teammates. All of our staff here, you know the medical staff, strength staff, the cooks that feed me every day. Everyone. I just couldn’t be more grateful to my agent, Joe Urbon with CAA [Creative Arts Agency]. The trust that’s been given to me, I just I really appreciate it and that’s just something I want to live up to every single day. And I don’t think that involves anything other than just being myself.”

[AZS] D-backs #5 starter contenders showing flashes, growing pains, Lovullo says

“I think they’ve all had great moments, they’ve all had learning moments. We still haven’t made a decision as to which direction we’re going to go in. We just know we have some really good young pitchers in this camp.”

Baseball News:

Mexico stuns star-studded U.S. in front of raucous sold-out crowd at Chase Field

As a sell-out crowd of 47,534 rose to its feet, most of them decked in the Mexican tricolor, Meneses walked out of the batters’ box and sent his bat into the stratosphere, providing an all-time bat flip.

“I have no words to describe it,” Meneses said. “It was a very beautiful sensation with a lot of adrenaline, with the stadium full.”

[NYP] MLB to stream games for free amid looming Diamond Sports bankruptcy: sources

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will have the league take over the local broadcasts of the money-losing teams and stream them for free in their respective local markets as he negotiates with their cable companies for lower contracts, a source with knowledge of the discussions said.

MLB has not finalized plans for how fans in the blacked-out markets will be able to view the free games. Currently, fans can pay to watch out-of-market games through the MLB.TV app.

[OK] 16-year old Padres prospect Ethan Salas shows elite hands in debut