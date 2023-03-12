Diamondbacks 10, Rockies 9: Anyone Have Some Pitching?

It wasn't that long ago that Drey Jameson looked to be cruising towards locking up Arizona's fifth starter spot for himself. Brandon Pfaadt was little more than an afterthought. My, how things can change in seven to ten days. The "presumptive" fifth starter allowed five runs (all earned) on seven hits, two of which left the yard. Sadly, Jameson was far from alone in his struggles this afternoon. Of the five relievers who followed Jameson, only Ryan Hendrix and Kevin Ginkel managed clean outings. Unfortunately, the two of the combined for only one full inning.

On the other hand, after Jameson surrendered two runs in the top of the first, Arizona responded with five of their own in the bottom half of the frame. They then tacked on single runs in each of the next three innings and then posted a two-spot in the sixth. The scoring was capped off with a sac fly off the bat if Seth Beer that scored Diego Castillo. The offensive onslaught was led by Kyle Lewis who went 3-for-3, driving in five. Fellow off-season trade acquisition Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also continued his strong spring, going 2-for-3.

This was another sub-three hour affair, leading to even this author's timing being disrupted. Well played, MLB.

Arizona is back in action tomorrow. Zac Gallen is scheduled to take the mound. Arizona will be hoping for substantial improvement over his previous outing. If they get it, it will also be an improvement over today.