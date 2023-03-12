Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #17: vs. Rockies

According to Torey Lovullo, the competition for the fifth starter’s spot is very much open. “I think they’ve all had great moments, they’ve all had learning moments. We still haven’t made a decision as to which direction we’re going to go in. We just know we have some really good young pitchers in this camp.” Initially, it looked like Drey Jameson was ahead, but his last start wasn’t so impressive, while as I noted yesterday, Tommy Henry has shown steady improvement. Brandon Pfaadt has also impressed, but between service time and 40-man roster considerations, still remains a long shot for Opening Day. Today’s outing by Jameson could help bring clarity, with less than three weeks until Opening Day.

Line-up

Corbin Carroll, CF Gabriel Moreno, C Lourdes Gurriel, LF Kyle Lewis, DH Seth Beer, 1B Nick Ahmed, SS Buddy Kennedy, 3B Yairo Muñoz, RF Gerardo Perdomo, 2B

+ RHP Drey Jameson, RHP Ryne Nelson, RHP Corbin Martin

Josh Rojas was a late scratch from this one, with Kennedy taking over for him at third-base. I’m also out of the line-up this afternoon, so James will be bringing you the post-game recap. It’s available on your radio device, and can be found by tuning to 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. Getting this up early though, as it will also be the GDT for today’s two WBC games at Chase Field. We start at noon with the Commonwealth Cup between Great Britain and Canada, to which I know there the Brute Squad are going. Then at 7 pm, we have Team USA taking on Mexico, at a sold-out Chase Field, which should be quite the experience.