Team News



Sources: Diamondbacks, Corbin Carroll in agreement on eight-year, $111 million deal

Carroll’s contract sets a new record for the most given to a player with less than 100 days of service time. That distinction had belonged to center fielder Michael Harris II, who last year signed a $70 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.

D-backs, Carroll Reportedly Agree to Eight-Year Extension

D-backs OF Corbin Carroll’s 8-year extension the 1st of its kind

“I’ve tried to block it out a little bit,” Carroll told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo early in spring training. “I’ve got gratitude for being in that position. But in my mind, I’d never want to feel like the favorite. I always like feeling like the underdog, I always go out there with a chip on my shoulder, just feeling like I have something to prove.”

D-backs’ Zach Davies struggles in 2nd Cactus League outing

“Just location stuff,” Davies said. “Stuff didn’t feel quite as sharp. Curveball felt pretty good but when you’re behind in counts and stuff, you can’t throw that out of the zone without risking a ball. When you’re ahead, you’re using it for a purpose and you can throw those pitches.”

Diamondbacks Lose Slugfest to the Angels

Notes: Lovullo talks closer situation; Davies’ outing

Other Baseball



Merrill Kelly checking in from Team USA’s practice/team photo day at @ChaseField. pic.twitter.com/qzVug2xYEI — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 10, 2023

Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas is all in with Team Mexico at World Baseball Classic

“I never really thought about playing in the WBC at all. But whenever I was in the majors or minors or whatever and the opportunity came about. And, you know, the USA team is stacked,” Thomas said. “You’ve got to be amazing to play on that team. But I think I’d rather play for Mexico and represent this part of my culture and, you know, my family, so I’m really happy to get the opportunity to do this. It’s going to be really special.”

First base hit for @athomas22 in the green and red! pic.twitter.com/xrbHbrqvP3 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 11, 2023



Czech electrician strikes out Ohtani, earns bragging rights for life

Ohtani’s first Classic homer nearly hits his own face (on a billboard)

Before he was a Major Leaguer, Whitefield was an Aussie softball star

Great Britain also lost to the USA, 6-2. They play Canada today.

Anything Goes



This day in history:

FDR broadcasts first “fireside chat” during the Great Depression

This day in baseball:



2020 - Major League Baseball announces that it is suspending spring training and delaying Opening Day, scheduled for March 26th, by two weeks, in light of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe

Sneezing while traveling at 60 mph makes you close your eyes for 50 feet.

In a not-so-fun fun fact, the few milliseconds you spend sneezing can make you lose track of the distance you travel. No matter how amazing that may be, it is very hazardous for the road. About 2,500 road accidents occur in a U.K. winter due to colds and sneezing.



Scotland has distinctive geography.

Scotland, as a whole, found itself covered by ice during the last Ice Age, leaving its mark on the local geography. These include the deep and narrow valleys, as well as the many freshwater lakes, the only remnants of the glaciers which once covered the land.

The Scottish Highlands and Islands themselves formed between 490 and 390 million years ago, when volcanic activity produced the rocks making them up today. Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, in particular, makes up one of Scotland’s extinct volcanoes. Large numbers of fossils also formed in the region, specifically in the Moray Firth area, dating back to 460 million years ago.

They also preserve their traditional and historic clan structures and various symbols, representative of Scotland. These include the Saltire, the traditional flag of Scotland, with St. Andrew’s Cross in white over a blue background, and which today makes up a part of the British flag. Other symbols include the thistle, Scotland’s traditional flower, and even the unicorn, a traditional Scottish heraldic symbol going back to the 12th century.