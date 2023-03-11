Diamondbacks 10, Angels 11: Angels of Vengeance

Record: 5-10-1. Change on 2022: -3.

Zach Davies conceded four runs before recording an out this afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium, after an Evan Longoria sacrifice fly had given his team a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. It was a rough outing for Davies, who ended up being lifted in the middle of both the first and third innings. His final line was ugly: six runs, all earned, on eight hits and a walk over two innings, with a pair of strikeouts. Tyler Gilbert was the other main victim, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk, over his 1.2 innings; a solo homer off Jeurys Familia accounted for LA’s other run. On the positive side, Carlos Vargas worked 1.2 hitless innings with a pair of K’s, and Scott McGough fanned both hitters he faced.

As you can imagine, scoring ten runs on nineteen hits absolves the offense of much blame, even if they managed to go without a walk. Diego Castillo got three hits, all of them doubles, and scored three runs, while there were two hits apiece for Christian Walker, Buddy Kennedy, Yairo Munoz and Dominic Canzone. The last-named drove in four runs, three coming on a sixth-inning homer; Josh Hager added a two-run shot in the next frame. Despite the teams combining for 21 runs on 34 hits and using fourteen pitchers, the game was still completed in 2:50, testament to the pitch clock’s power. For comparison, the 11-10 games in the majors last year took 3:35, 3:58 and 4:13, all in regulation.

Tomorrow, it’s back to Salt River Fields for a game against our house-mates from Colorado. Drey Jameson gets the start, in a 1:10 pm start.