Report: Corbin Carroll signed to eight-year contract extension

He may only have played 32 games in the major-leagues, but it’s clear that the team views Corbin Carroll as a very long-term part of the team’s future. That was confirmed this afternoon, when Steve Gilbert broke the news that Carroll has agreed to an eight-year contract with the team, worth $111 million, and covering him through 2030. There’s then a team option for $21 million on the 2031 season. Gilbert also noted in a follow-up Tweet that, “It is the largest contract ever signed by a player with less than 100 days Major League service time (and no foreign playing experience) eclipsing the $70 million extension recently signed by Michael Harris.”

Nick Piecoro follows up by adding. “The deal includes escalators that could raise the total value by another $20M depending largely on where Carroll finishes in award voting.” It’s a startling development, but my first thought it is that this could work out very nicely for both sides. It gives Carroll certainty going forward, and if he performs at the level to which he has mostly been projected, will represent good value for the team as well. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available. But for now: