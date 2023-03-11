Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #16: @ Angels

Today does not feel like a Saturday. Probably because I’m off work, my first holiday of 2023. So far, that has involved... not much. I look forward to this pattern continuing for the rest of the day, perhaps wrapped around various flavors of baseball. The WBC at Chase gets under way today, and I’ll be cheering for the British team to...maybe avoid getting mercy-ruled by the juggernaut of Team USA, in their first ever WBC contest? Go gentle on us, Paul... Feel free to use this thread as a GDT for the WBC games as well, with Mexico taking on Colombia at 12:30 pm too. Meanwhile, in a less monumental fixture, the D-backs travel to Tempe, where Zach Davies will make his second start of spring.

Line-up

Nick Ahmed, SS Carson Kelly, C Jake McCarthy, CF Christian Walker, 1B Evan Longoria, 3B Pavin Smith, DH Diego Castillo, LF Yairo Muñoz, 2B Dominic Canzone, RF

+ RHP Zach Davies

Double your opportunities to follow this one. It's on Payment Withheld Sports Arizona (using the Angels feed), and also broadcast on radio, at Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM.