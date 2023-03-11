Snake Bytes 3/11: Spring Shenanigans

Diamondbacks News

Brandon Pfaadt’s Rocky Start

Brandon Pfaadt needed a few more warm-up throws before Friday night’s tilt against the Reds. With only two outs in the first innings, manager Torey Lovullo came to the mound with the hook. That’s when Lovullo informed Pfaadt he would get 30 more pitches to work with, starting next inning. Pfaadt made great use of those pitches, getting seven more outs. Welcome to spring training folks!

Alexander, Barrosa Optioned to AAA-Reno

The opening day 26-man roster is starting to get some more clarity - sort of.

Arizona Poised to Become First Team Impacted by Bally Sports Bankruptcy

Because of course they are.

Other Baseball News

Dan Szymborski’s 2023 Breakout Candidates, Hitters Edition

Sadly, no Diamondbacks were named in the composing of this piece.

Jesus Alou Dies at 80

Jesus is the youngest of the legendary trio of Dominican brothers who played together in the majors. HE won two World Series as a member of the Oakland Athletics.

The WBC Still has a Roster Dilemma

Thanks in large part to the efforts of Mike Trout, the position player side of rosters, especially Team USA’s roster, is starting to resemble something like one would expect from an all-world team. The pitching side of the equation still remains a problem. Teams are still reluctant to commit to (or allow) their pitchers performing in the competition.