Diamondbacks 5, Reds 6 : Pfaadt pitched two 1-2-3 innings after a bumpy first.

Record 5-9-1.

The Diamondbacks’ View.

Seth beers home run in the first inning (also scoring Kyle Lewis) set a hopeful tone for the game.

Brandon Pfaadt was the starting pitcher for this game. In spring training he has allowed only 2 hits in 5 innings. In spring training through 8 March, his .375 SO/BF led all the Diamondbacks’ starters.

First Inning. He faced 6 batters before being pulled from the inning. He allowed a single, a triple and 2 walks.

Second Inning. He reentered the game for a 1-2-3 inning with his first strikeout of the game.

Third Inning. He pitched a 1-2-3 inning with his second strikeout of the game.

Fourth inning. He pitched to 2 batters, with an out and a single.

After Pfaadt was done, the bullpen did it’s job:

Kevin Ginkel, 2 batters up 2 batters out, 1 inherited runner was stranded.

Mark Melancon, 4 batters up, 2 reach base and 2 outs, next pitcher entered game.

Kyle Nelson, 5th inning: 1 batter up, 1 batter out, 2 inherited runners were stranded. 6th inning: 3 up and 3 out thanks to big defense.

Big Defense! In the sixth inning, the Diamondbacks threw out a runner at home plate: Center Fielder Diego Castillo to second baseman Camden Duzenack to catcher Jose Herrera!

Peter Solomon 7th inning: 5 batters up, two strike outs and the third out at home plate on a passed ball. More big defense! No runs scored. 8th inning: 4 batters up, one strike out, no runs scored.

Playing second base was Buddy Kennedy who entered the game with 8 hits in 19 PAs, including 2 doubles and 1 triple. In this game he added a single and reached base on an error in 3 PAs.

On the one hand, the Diamondbacks missed a scoring opportunity with runners on the corners and no outs. On the other hand, let’s look at positive results from three of the position players likely to make the opening day active roster:

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., single, walk

Kyle Lewis, double

Geraldo Perdomo, single, walk, stole second base, walk. Perdomo is batting very well!

Summary: The Diamondbacks pitchers held the Reds scoreless after the first inning. Big defense contributed to that good result. Although they missed one scoring opportunity, the Diamondbacks scored 5 runs, which is often enough runs to win games.

A View of the Reds.

Left handed pitcher Nick Lodolo was the starter. He had 5 strikeouts in 3 innings and left the game with the lead.

The Reds offense scored 6 runs. One batter was most impressive.

The Reds’ power hitter Christian Encarcion-Strand, who wants to crack the 40-man roster, started the game with 3 home runs in 22 PAs. In his first PA, against Brent Teller, he hit his fourth home run. His second at bat was a single against Brandon Pfaadt. His third at bat was a double against Kyle Nelson. He was pulled from the game after three PAs.

The Reds’ lineup included three position players who are expected to make the opening day active roster. The Diamondbacks pitchers held them to one hit:

Wil Meyers, no hits.

TJ Friedl, no hits.

Spencer Steer, Double vs Melancon, otherwise no hits.