Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #15: @ Reds

This afternoon, the Arizona Diamondbacks made 7 roster moves leaving them with 55 players in camp. The players in question are as follows:

Optioned to Triple-A Reno:

INF Blaze Alexander

OF Jorge Barrosa

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

RHP Austin Adams

RHP Austin Brice

C Juan Centeno

LHP Sam Clay

RHP Michel Otañez

No real surprises there either, though Alexander was seen by some as potentially a dark-horse for an infield bench spot. He had been quite active this spring, appearing in ten games, though only getting 18 PA over them. He was 4-for-17 with a pair of doubles and four RBI, with a K:BB ratio of 5:0. Alexander is still only 23 though, and there should be further spring trainings in his future as a Diamondback. The winner is likely Geraldo Perdomo, who appears all but inked into a role as Arizona’s backup shortstop for Opening Day.

Line-up

Corbin Carroll, CF Lourdes Gurriel, LF Jake McCarthy, RF Kyle Lewis, DH Seth Beer, 1B Buddy Kennedy, 2B Geraldo Perdomo, SS Jake Hager, 3B Jose Herrera, C

+ RHP Brandon Pfaadt, RHP Mark Melancon, RHP Ryan Hendrix, LHP Jesse Biddle, LHP Kyle Nelson, RHP Cole Sulser

Not actually a broadcast feed for tonight’s game, as far as I know, but I felt like the roster moves were worth mentioning. This is also a Pfaadt start, and he has looked very good so far, throwing five scoreless inning of two-hit ball, so I’m sure we’ll be following this one with interest on Gameday. We’re at a friend’s birthday party, so Curtis will be reporting on how it all goes down on the West side.