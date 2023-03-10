 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread #15: @ Reds

Another batch of roster moves, before Brandon Pfaadt takes the mound in Goodyear.

By Jim McLennan
/ new
Chicago Cubs v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

This afternoon, the Arizona Diamondbacks made 7 roster moves leaving them with 55 players in camp. The players in question are as follows:

Optioned to Triple-A Reno:

  • INF Blaze Alexander
  • OF Jorge Barrosa

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

  • RHP Austin Adams
  • RHP Austin Brice
  • C Juan Centeno
  • LHP Sam Clay
  • RHP Michel Otañez

No real surprises there either, though Alexander was seen by some as potentially a dark-horse for an infield bench spot. He had been quite active this spring, appearing in ten games, though only getting 18 PA over them. He was 4-for-17 with a pair of doubles and four RBI, with a K:BB ratio of 5:0. Alexander is still only 23 though, and there should be further spring trainings in his future as a Diamondback. The winner is likely Geraldo Perdomo, who appears all but inked into a role as Arizona’s backup shortstop for Opening Day.

Line-up

  1. Corbin Carroll, CF
  2. Lourdes Gurriel, LF
  3. Jake McCarthy, RF
  4. Kyle Lewis, DH
  5. Seth Beer, 1B
  6. Buddy Kennedy, 2B
  7. Geraldo Perdomo, SS
  8. Jake Hager, 3B
  9. Jose Herrera, C
    + RHP Brandon Pfaadt, RHP Mark Melancon, RHP Ryan Hendrix, LHP Jesse Biddle, LHP Kyle Nelson, RHP Cole Sulser

Not actually a broadcast feed for tonight’s game, as far as I know, but I felt like the roster moves were worth mentioning. This is also a Pfaadt start, and he has looked very good so far, throwing five scoreless inning of two-hit ball, so I’m sure we’ll be following this one with interest on Gameday. We’re at a friend’s birthday party, so Curtis will be reporting on how it all goes down on the West side.

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...