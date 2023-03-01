Snake Bytes 3/1: Time to Settle In

Diamondbacks News

Thomas Discusses Varsho Trade

“It was crazy. Like, ‘Dang. Thank goodness it wasn’t me,’” he said. “It was a win-win situation for whoever was getting traded. That team wanted Varsho and we got two good players for him. I talk to Varsho a lot and he’s loving it over there so nothing but the best for him.”

Martin Adjusting to Role as Reliever

Corbin Martin is adjusting well to his new role as a reliever for the Diamondbacks. A healthy, effective Martin would be a massive boost for the sketchy bullpen Arizona is currently reliant on.

Merrill Kelly Tinkering with Slider

Pitchers working on new pitches is why spring training scores simply are not a good gauge of how spring is going.

Pitch Clock Rules Have Mantiply Start AB 1-1 Without Throwing a Pitch

Clearly, there are still a few timing issues for the players to work out regarding being ready before the pitch clock limits expire.

Other Baseball News

Carlos Correa’s Offseason Lessons

It was a wild offseason, one which Carlos Correa is hoping to learn from and which is providing fuel for a vindictive 2023 regular season - back in Minnesota.

Orioles, Pirates Play Bottom of Ninth Without Umpires

The game officially ended after Josh Lester grounded out to end the top of the ninth. The two sides agreed to play the bottom of the inning to help the teams get some extra work in. The umpires were having none of it. Maverick Handley, a non-roster invitee who has never played about the Double-A level, was behind the plate for the Orioles. He was left to call the balls and strikes.

Dodgers’ Lux to Miss 2023

For anyone who saw this injury, the result is entirely expected. The loss leaves the Dodgers with a new priority with the trade market as they are left with only veteran Miguel Rojas for playing short.

WBC

The Best Player at Every Position in the Classic

In what will, I am certain, not surprise anyone, the Diamondbacks do not have an entry on this list. But I would sure as hell love to run that team out and see what the All-World team can do.