Arizona Diamondbacks: March confidence poll

January had been a calm month in the world of the Diamondbacks - especially, compared to the flurry of activity with which the team had ended 2022. The activity was largely confined to the addition of non-roster invitees, who will be getting their chance in spring training. But there were some prospect lists released, which appear to be high on a good number of the Diamondbacks’ young players. Did this make much difference to the overall level of fan confidence as we looked forward to the start of spring training? Here’s the results from the beginning of February.

2% - 1 (not confident in the slightest)

1% - 2

9% - 3

8% - 4

13% - 5

37% - 6

21% - 7

5% - 8

5% - 9 (very, very, VERY confident)

Very much a consolidation with almost three-quarters of people (71%) now occupying the range between “5” and “7”. In contrast, the top and bottom two slots both ended up dropping. “1” and “2” went from 7.3% to 3.4%, while “8” and “9” also went down, going from 12.8% to 9.2%. The net result was... well, not very much, to be honest. An uptick of just six hundredths of a point overall, the average confidence slightly ticking up from 5.65 to 5.71. That does still remain the highest value since July of 2020, and the highest at this point in the season since February of the same year (a startling 7.17, one of only half a dozen times it has passed seven).

Below, you can see the breakdown for the past 12 polls’ results, followed by the line graph showing the trends over this and previous seasons. On the latter, I’ve made this year’s line thicker so it stands out more.

March poll

We now have games to talk about, albeit ones which mean just about nothing, especially at this point where the line-up after the fifth inning resembles the Sporcle From Hell. Still, as we’ve already seen, that will not stop people from leaping to judgment. But you are still very much entitled to change your opinion based on what you’ve seen, or things like the absence of Nick Ahmed from proceedings. We’re not going to judge you, and if you can’t over-react based on small sample sizes during spring training, when CAN you do it? :)

So what do you reckon? As ever, feel free to explain your choice in the comments, especially if it has changed from the previous one. Oh, and a quick note. I’m probably going to pull forward the April poll to just before Opening Day, as a last pre-season check-in...