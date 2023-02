Hello again my fellow SnakePitters and Brutes!

It’s been a while, but we’re back folks and better than ever.

Now we find ourselves at that magical time of year where each and every baseball fan has hope to cling to. For us that hope appears to be even more tangible thanks to the young and talented ball club that’s about to open up the 2023 season.

We Brutes take a look at that thing called “hope” in today’s chat, so join us please as we gaze in to the future.