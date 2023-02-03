Diamondbacks spring training opens February 15

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ 26th Spring Training and 13th at the award-winning Salt River Fields at Talking Stick begins on February 15:

Wednesday, February 15 : First workout for pitchers and catchers.

: First workout for pitchers and catchers. Monday, February 20: First full-squad workout.

Beginning on February 15, workouts are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and fans may park in the Desert Lot on the north side of the complex, which is best accessed via 90th Street off of Via de Ventura. Parking information for Spring Training games can be found here.

The D-backs open their 26th Spring Training slate, featuring 16 home games and 32 games overall, on Saturday, February 25 at Salt River Fields with their home opener against the Colorado Rockies. The D-backs have 11 games against their National League West rivals with 3 games against the Colorado Rockies, 4 against the San Francisco Giants and 2 against the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. The D-backs will also play an exhibition game vs. West Virginia University at Salt River Fields on February 27, which includes free admission. More information tickets for Spring Training are available here.

The staff this spring are:

Manager Torey Lovullo (seventh season

(seventh season Bench coach Jeff Banister (second season)

(second season) Pitching coach Brent Strom (second season),

(second season), Bullpen coach Mike Fetters (seventh season, 11th overall),

(seventh season, 11th overall), Assistant pitching coaches Dan Carlson (second season, 22nd overall) and Barry Enright (second season, fifth overall)

(second season, 22nd overall) and (second season, fifth overall) Hitting coach Joe Mather (second season/seventh overall)

(second season/seventh overall) Assistant hitting coaches Damion Easley (second season), Drew Hedman (third season, fifth overall) and Rick Short (third season)

(second season), (third season, fifth overall) and (third season) First base coach Dave McKay (10th season)

(10th season) Third base coach Tony Perezchica (seventh season)

Here are the 40-man roster as we go into spring training, with their uniform number in brackets.

40-man roster Right-handed pitchers (14) Left-handed pitchers (5) Catchers (3) Position Players (18) Right-handed pitchers (14) Left-handed pitchers (5) Catchers (3) Position Players (18) Miguel Castro (50) Madison Bumgarner (40) Jose Herrera (11) Nick Ahmed (13) Zach Davies (27) Tommy Henry (47) Carson Kelly (18) Blaze Alexander (62) Luis Frías (65) Tyler Holton (67) Gabriel Moreno (14) Jorge Barrosa (81) Zac Gallen (23) Joe Mantiply (35) Seth Beer (28) Kevin Ginkel (37) Kyle Nelson (24) Corbin Carroll (7) Drey Jameson (99) Diego Castillo (64) Merrill Kelly (29) Dominic Fletcher (79) Corbin Martin (25) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) Justin Martinez (63) Kyle Lewis (1) Scott McGough (30) Evan Longoria (3) Mark Melancon (34) Ketel Marte (4) Ryne Nelson (19) Jake McCarthy (31) Cole Sulser (54) Geraldo Perdomo (2) Carlos Vargas (45) Emmanuel Rivera (15) Josh Rojas (10) Pavin Smith (26) Alek Thomas (5) Christian Walker (53)

And here are the 28 non-roster invitees who’ll be getting a look. We’ll be having our usual pre-season look at those in more depth, starting next week. Any on the list stand out as dark horses to snag a roster spot?