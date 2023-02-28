Diamondbacks 1, White Sox 4

Record: 1-4. Change on 2022: 0

The Diamondbacks were able to extend their scoreless pitching streak a little further this afternoon. They even took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, Corbin Carroll scoring as Jake McCarthy hit into a double-play. But that was all the offense could muster over the course of the afternoon, Arizona going 1-for-8 with a runner in scoring position. Corbin Carroll had the D-backs’ only walk, in addition to leading off the game with a double, while Buddy Kennedy had a pair of hits.

Zach Davies got his first start of spring, and threw two scoreless innings, working around a hit and a pair of walks, while getting three strikeouts. Andrew Chafin (top) struggled a bit, allowing the tying run on a hit and two walks in the third, before Jeurys Familia put up a zero in the fourth. Tyler Gilbert followed with one in the fifth, but gave up a two-run homer in the sixth, and was tagged with the loss. Jesse Biddle rebounded to get his ERA into single digits with a scoreless seventh, and after Carlos Vargas allowed a run on two hits in the eighth, Mitchell Stumpo closed things out with a perfect night.

It was another quick game at 2:28. Tomorrow sees the team make the short trip across Scottsdale to face the Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Drey Jameson, who looked impressive in his opener on Saturday.