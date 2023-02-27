Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread, #4: vs. Cubs

Yeah, the D-backs go into this contest having conceded an average of fourteen runs per game across the first weekend of spring training. And they only had a ninth inning in one of those three games. On the other hand, they are single-handedly responsible for half of the six games to have taken more than three hours in the Cactus and Grapefruit leagues this pre-season. Average game time is down by 22 minutes so far: it’d have been more, if not for the D-backs letting their opponents send an average of six batters per inning to the plate (25 IP, 150 batters faced). No wonder they have used 29 different pitchers so far.

Today will, hopefully, be a little better with one of our top prospects, Brandon Pfaadt, getting his first spring start. He led all pitchers across the minors in strikeouts last season, and while he may not make the Opening Day roster. I strongly suspect we will see him in the majors at some point this year. This game is being broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona, and we’ll get to hear the dulcet tones of Bob and Bert for the first time this year. There is also an evening game at SRF tonight against W. Virginia. No broadcast of that, and no individual Gameday Thread - feel free to use this one. Admission to that is free, should you be in the area.

Line-up