Snake Bytes 2/27: These Games Don’t Count

[SI] Padres trounce Diamondbacks in ugly spring contest

In all nine D-backs pitchers allowed 19 hits, including three homers, walked seven, and the defense committed two errors. One shutters to think how long this game would have taken without the pitch clock.

While it’s just a spring training game, the main takeaway is the Padres lineup is almost impossible to pitch to. Fernando Tatis Jr. did not even play in this game.

[MLB] Pavin Smith in roster battle in Spring Training

“I love Pavin’s plate discipline,” Lovullo said. “I love his plate coverage and his ability to be a professional hitter. He tries to enhance that with his work every day. I love his process. I love his ability to search for information, trust the information and then be super stubborn to what he’s working on.”

[AS] D-backs starting rotation contenders see mixed results in spring training debuts

The No. 5 starter role will be up for grabs throughout spring training, with manager Torey Lovullo telling reporters on Sunday the battle will go down to the wire and the organization will take as much time as possible to decide.

[MLB] Manny Machado, Padres agree to 11 year extension

Machado and the Padres have agreed on an 11-year extension worth $350 million, sources told MLB.com on Sunday. The deal begins this year, meaning Machado would be under contract through the 2033 season, when he will turn 41 years old. The team has not confirmed the deal, which includes a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs, per a source.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark slams idea of a potential salary cap

“We’re never going to agree to a cap. Let me start there,” Clark said, per The Athletic‘s Evan Drellich. “We don’t have a cap. We’re not going to agree to a cap. A salary cap is the ultimate restriction on player value and player salary. We believe in a market system. The market system has served our players, our teams and our game very well.”