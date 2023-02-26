Diamondbacks 6, Padres 18: Hold my beer

Record: 0-3. Change on 2022: 0

Updating a number from yesterday here’s the D-backs’ collective pitching line, three games into spring:

Arizona: 25 IP, 46 H, 42 R, 36 ER. 25 BB (+ 4 HBP), 26 K, 12.46 ERA

Opponents are collectively hitting .380 off the D-backs. After conceding twelve runs in each end of the split-squad game yesterday, they really stepped up their game this afternoon in Peoria, surpassing that number in only four innings. In the end, nine pitchers combined to allow twenty hits and eight walks. It could have been worse, as the Padres left 12 men on base. As yesterday though, few of the men on the mound have much of a shot at a roster spot.

Starter Tommy Henry would be one, but his first outing in pursuit of the fifth spot in the rotation didn’t go too well. He faced ten batters, recording only four outs, and was charged with five runs (one unearned) on three hits and two walks. Zach McAllister was likely the highest-profile name of those who followed, and he did work a scoreless third with a pair of strikeouts, albeit around two hits and a walk. On offense, Pavin Smith had wo hits including a two-run homer, and Buddy Kennedy had a triple and a walk. But there were two more errors, by Deyvison De Los Santos and Jose Herrera. At least the pitch clock meant this only took marginally more than three hours.

Tomorrow sees the team facing the Cubs, and it’ll be the first game of spring for our regular TV broadcast duo of Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly. It’s a 1:10 pm first pitch from Salt River Fields. Brandon Pfaadt will be making his first start of spring for the Diamondbacks. Let’s try and get the average runs conceded down below 14 per game, shall we?