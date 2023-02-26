Diamondbacks Spring Gameday Thread, #3: @ Padres

Only the one game to keep an eye on today, but it will be available both on television and radio. The game is being broadcast by Bally Sports, using the Padres’ feed. But from what I was told, it will be on Bally Sports Arizona Extra. As I don’t have cable any longer, I don’t know anything about that. Figure it out yourself, you Neanderthals. :) As far as radio is concerned, ESPN 620 should have you covered. That’ll be my preferred medium of choice. We’ll be our way to Mesa, as Mrs. SnakePit and I will be at Jurassic Quest, in our continued bid to attend every dinosaur-related event to pass through Arizona. Expect pics of me being savaged by a plush T-Rex, and probably getting thrown out of the gift shop.

Line-up @ Peoria, 1:10 pm