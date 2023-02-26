Snake Bytes: 2/26 First games of Spring

Team News



D-backs open spring games with big swings, taste of rule changes, plenty to clean up

https://arizonasports.com/story/3509461/diamondbacks-open-spring-games-with-big-swings-taste-of-rule-changes/



Geraldo Perdomo and Lourdes Gurriel Homer in D-backs 12-5 Loss to Rockies

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/geraldo-perdomo-and-lourdes-gurriel-homer-in-d-backs-12-5-loss-to-rockies



D-backs Young Outfielders Impress in Split Squad Loss to A’s

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/arizona-diamondbacks-young-outfielders-impress-loss-oakland-athletics



Torey Lovullo: Rule changes favoring baserunning fell into D-backs’ lap

“It just kind of fell into our lap, they made all these rule changes … they’re trying to create a little bit of offensive excitement,” Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday. “Like a little bit of stolen base excitement and now it fits right into our game plan.

https://arizonasports.com/story/3506786/torey-lovullo-rule-changes-favoring-baserunning-fell-into-dbacks-lap/



What could an extension for D-backs OF Corbin Carroll look like?

https://arizonasports.com/story/3508156/what-could-an-extension-for-d-backs-of-corbin-carroll-look-like/



Nick Ahmed Has Left Forearm Tightness and Inflammation

Asked if this injury caused him to take a deeper look into his depth options at shortstop Lovullo’s replied: ”Yes. Because of what happened in 2021 I’m very hyper sensitive to depth inside of our organization...... My focus is on the understudies and quality backups all the time.”

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/nick-ahmed-has-left-forearm-tightness-and-inflammation



Diamondbacks get first taste of pitch clock in split-squad games

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2023/02/25/d-backs-get-first-taste-of-pitch-clock-in-split-squad-games/69944908007/



Merrill Kelly Receives Pitcher of the Month Award Plaque

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fp0kROraEAE0yx7?format=jpg&name=900x900

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/merrill-kelly-receives-pitcher-of-the-month-award-plaque



Other Baseball



Must-see moments from first full Spring Training slate

Has highlights and rundowns of each game.

https://www.mlb.com/news/2023-spring-training-day-1-highlights



Hot springs and Spring Training: the historic roots of MLB’s Cactus League in Tucson

Interesting article, starting with Bill Veeck buying the Indians, Larry Doby and more... I went to alot of ST and original Tucson Toros games at Hi Corbett.

Some of baseball’s most recognizable names spent time in Tucson; think the likes of Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantle. While training in Phoenix, they faced off against Cleveland at Randolph Park – now known as Reid Park.

https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/hot-springs-and-spring-training-the-historic-roots-of-mlbs-cactus-league-in-tucson?fbclid=IwAR08tNGWzUmQYrujHB4K3EbFCYlGEFeCTWrA3kYnoudTJweAVH9dYDg8ch4



MLB catchers wary of looming robo umps amid rules changes

“Could you throw guys out, how did you do blocking the ball and could you hit with power?” Servais said. “That’s how the position was evaluated.”

https://www.kgun9.com/sports/local-sports/mlb-catchers-wary-of-looming-robo-umps-amid-rules-changes?fbclid=IwAR3NkCV1ZOLbHXiiKp4MlDN4hx5fYHMVt02QM94ZePJ4-kVk7qufyBOUZ5o



MLBPA Head Tony Clark On League Economics, TV Deals, Minor League CBA

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2023/02/mlbpa-head-tony-clark-on-league-economics-tv-deals-minor-league-cba.html



On 1st full day with new rules, games ‘better,’ with ‘more action’

“You feel the difference,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell, “no question about it.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/players-managers-react-to-first-day-with-new-rules



Red Sox-Braves game ends on automatic strike call

https://www.mlb.com/news/automatic-strike-leaves-red-sox-braves-tied



Cal Conley does not get set in time and gets called for the strikeout and the game ends pic.twitter.com/rQ8KOv0Sa6 — Gaurav (@gvedak) February 25, 2023

Average game times so far today:

PHI-DET 2:15

LAA-SEA 2:16

LAD-MIL 2:21

CLE-CIN 2:23

WSH-STL 2:26

KCR-TEX 2:29

TBR-MIN 2:31

CWS-SDP 2:32

NYM-HOU 2:33

NYY-PHI 2:34

BOS-ATL 2:39

TOR-PIT 2:47

MIN-BAL 2:54

COL-ARI 3:03

SFG-CHC 3:06

OAK-ARI 3:06

(average of 2:37) — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) February 25, 2023

